Smoke screen: This car part can help clear the air if you remember to change it

The wildfire smoke covering large parts of the U.S. and Canada has people reaching for face masks again and staying indoors to avoid the worst effects of the bad air quality, but there's another place where you can breathe a little easier: your car

But only if you've kept up the maintenance on one key part.

Nearly every new car and truck is equipped with a cabin air filter that is incorporated into the climate control system.

A recent survey by NAPA found only 26% of respondents said they thought they knew if their car had one or where it was located.

It is typically located behind the glove compartment and easily accessible, although it can be found in other locations in older cars and in a few special cases.

The filter works when the fan is turned on and in both the fresh air and recirculated air settings, with the latter providing the maximum effect, as anyone who's driven behind a smoky truck or another vehicle on a dusty road knows.

Most filter 98% of particulates down to the size of .5 microns, according to AAA, while HEPA-grade filters are available that can catch 99.97% of particulates as small as .3 microns.

Tesla and Mercedes offer HEPA filters as factory equipment on some of their electric models, which use extra large filters that are installed under their hoods.

The standard filters cost as little as $15 to $20 and the replacement process often doesn't require any tools. Replacement schedules usually range from 15,000 to 30,000 miles, but each vehicle is different and details can be found in the owner's manual.

AAA also recommends that people who live in areas with high levels of pollen, dust and pollution, and those with regular wildfire seasons, should check and change them more often.

Along with protecting passengers' lungs, cleaner filters allow the climate control system to operate at its peak efficiency, just like an air conditioner at home.

Low air flow or a whistling noise can also be a sign that a filter needs to be replaced.