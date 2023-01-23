Secretary of speed: Colin Powell's Corvette up for auction

The late Gen. Colin Powell spent much of his life riding in military machines and government limousines, but was a certified "car guy" when he was off-duty.

He owned several classic Volvos he liked to work on, a Mercedes-Benz "Pagoda" 230 SL and famously arrived for his first day of work as Secretary of State in 2001 behind the wheel of a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

He was even one of the early owners of the ill-fated Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid when it launched in 2011.

Before that, Powell drove the Chevrolet Corvette pace car at the 2005 Indianapolis 500, later telling the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association, "there is nothing better than knowing you led the Indy 500 for three laps."

‘AMERICAN PICKERS’ STAR MIKE WOLFE AUCTIONING HIS COLLECTION OF 62 VINTAGE MOTORCYCLES

He also liked the Corvette and bought a gray 2007 model that was replaced by a seventh-generation car in 2015.

Powell drove the new car on a 2016 episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" in a drag race against now-President Biden in his 1967 Corvette. Biden won the race.

Powell's son Michael returned to the show with the same car last year and avenged his father during a rematch at a U.S. Secret Service training facility.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

That car is now set to be auctioned for charity at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 28.

The Gunmetal Gray Corvette Stingray coupe is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 and equipped with an automatic transmission. It has just 15,600 miles on the odometer and the removable carbon fiber roof panel option.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All the proceeds from the sale will go to the America's Promise Alliance, an organization that supports youth programs with a focus on at-risk communities. Powell was the founding chairman and both his wife and son are currently on the board.

Powell died in October 2021 at 84 due to COVID-19 complications.