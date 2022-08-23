Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Sean Connery's own '007' Aston Martin DB5 sold for $2,425,000

007 star bought the car in 2018

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Here's how 007's Aston Martin DB5 came back for 'No Time to Die' Video

Here's how 007's Aston Martin DB5 came back for 'No Time to Die'

"No Time to Die" vehicle supervisor Chris Corbould enters The Fox Garage to talk about how his team brought back James Bond's iconic Aston Martin DB5 for a chase scene through the streets of Matera, Italy, in Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Connery will forever be synonymous with the Aston Martin DB5 featured in his James Bond films, but he only ever owned one himself.

Connery purchased a 1964 DB5 in 2018, just two years before he died at age 90.

"Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car, and I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time," Connery's son, Jason, said ahead of the car being sold at the Broad Arrow Auctions event in Monterey, California.

The car was in excellent condition, but painted black when Connery bought it, so he had it repainted Snow Shadow Grey to match the ones he drove on film.

STOLEN JAMES BOND ‘GOLDFINGER’ ASTON MARTIN LIKELY IN THE MIDDLE EAST, SLEUTH SAYS

Sean Connery purchased this 1964 Aston Martin DB5 in 2018.

Sean Connery purchased this 1964 Aston Martin DB5 in 2018. (Broad Arrow Auctions)

"He did tell me that driving the movie cars, all laden down with the gadgets, especially the machine guns in the front, made the car really front heavy and turning at slow speed was a Herculean task, so driving without gadgets was a joy," Jason Connery said.

The car was originally black, but repainted Snow Shadow Grey to match the ones from his James Bond films.

The car was originally black, but repainted Snow Shadow Grey to match the ones from his James Bond films. (Broad Arrow Auctions)

"He loved how well balanced it was. Dad also said he would have kept the ejector seat!!"

HOW ‘NO TIME TO DIE’ BROUGHT BACK JAMES BOND'S ORIGINAL ASTON MARTIN DB5

The car had a pre-auction estimate of $1.4 to $1.8 million, but the winning bidder paid $2,425,000, which included a chauffeured drive in it by Formula One legend Jackie Stewart, a fellow Scot and longtime friend to Connery.

Connery's 007 character first drove a DB5 in the film Goldfinger.

Connery's 007 character first drove a DB5 in the film Goldfinger. (Getty Images)

A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund, which has supported a variety of charities over the years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope you are enjoying my website. While you are here, I would ask that you take a few moments to consider helping someone else," Connery wrote prior to his death.

"I would request that you help me to help others. The three areas that are very important to me are: education, culture, and Scotland." 

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.