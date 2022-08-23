Sean Connery's own '007' Aston Martin DB5 sold for $2,425,000

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Connery will forever be synonymous with the Aston Martin DB5 featured in his James Bond films, but he only ever owned one himself.

Connery purchased a 1964 DB5 in 2018, just two years before he died at age 90.

"Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car, and I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time," Connery's son, Jason, said ahead of the car being sold at the Broad Arrow Auctions event in Monterey, California.

The car was in excellent condition, but painted black when Connery bought it, so he had it repainted Snow Shadow Grey to match the ones he drove on film.

STOLEN JAMES BOND ‘GOLDFINGER’ ASTON MARTIN LIKELY IN THE MIDDLE EAST, SLEUTH SAYS

"He did tell me that driving the movie cars, all laden down with the gadgets, especially the machine guns in the front, made the car really front heavy and turning at slow speed was a Herculean task, so driving without gadgets was a joy," Jason Connery said.

"He loved how well balanced it was. Dad also said he would have kept the ejector seat!!"

HOW ‘NO TIME TO DIE’ BROUGHT BACK JAMES BOND'S ORIGINAL ASTON MARTIN DB5

The car had a pre-auction estimate of $1.4 to $1.8 million, but the winning bidder paid $2,425,000, which included a chauffeured drive in it by Formula One legend Jackie Stewart, a fellow Scot and longtime friend to Connery.

A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund, which has supported a variety of charities over the years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope you are enjoying my website. While you are here, I would ask that you take a few moments to consider helping someone else," Connery wrote prior to his death.

"I would request that you help me to help others. The three areas that are very important to me are: education, culture, and Scotland."