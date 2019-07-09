Sand trap? Gawkers flock to see Volkswagen Golf stuck on beach

A Volkswagen Golf trapped in the sand for several days has become a local attraction.

The compact hatchback was driven onto Brean Beach in North Somerset, U.K., on July 3 and submerged by the tide.

Driving is allowed on the sand, but the fast-rising waters at the location have made it a notorious spot for cars to get caught. Last year, a recovery worker suffered a fatal heart attack trying to retrieve a rented Mercedes-Benz that was stuck.

Regarding the VW, Beach warden Dave Furber told SWNS that is “has become a bit of tourist attraction. There were lots of people heading out to see it stuck in the sand and mud over the weekend.

"It’s helping to raise awareness of the dangers," he added.

Furber said the driver, who was visiting from Bristol, missed the sign warning about the tides.

"And both he and the passenger said they hadn’t read the safety leaflet that they were given," Furber said.

After suffering through a dozen high tides, crews were scheduled to try to remove the car on Tuesday.