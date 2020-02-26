WWI hand grenade found on beach in UK

A hand grenade from World War I was recently discovered on a beach in the U.K. after a series of storms unearthed the object.

Spotted on Monday, the grenade was sitting along the rocks on a beach at Culver Cliff, north Somerset, British news agency SWNS reports. After an onlooker stumbled upon it and reported it to the local authorities, it was determined that the grenade had no explosives. It was then properly disposed of.

"Once they [bomb disposal crew] were on scene they checked the item over and confirmed that it was a WWI hand grenade, they concluded it no longer had any explosives within it so took the item away to be disposed of accordingly," an HM Coastguard Minehead spokesman said.

The spokesman added all members of the public are advised to "call 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard" if they suspect they have found something on the coastline.

Various artifacts from World War I have been uncovered in recent months, ranging from items as small as a diary to a shipwreck.

A British soldier’s battered World War I diary recounting the bloody Battle of the Somme was discovered in a U.K. barn earlier this month. Written in pencil by Private Arthur Edward Diggens of the Royal Engineers, the diary starts on Feb.13, 1916 and ends on Oct. 11 of that year.

A logbook and gun camera photos that belonged to a World War I pilot were also found in a U.K. barn earlier this month.

In January, the wreck of a German ship from World War I, the SV Carl, was uncovered after a recent storm came through Cornwall, England, and unearthed it.

Other remarkable World War I artifacts have emerged in recent years, such as a Bible marked with bullet holes from a German machine gun that helped save the life of a British soldier.

In 2018, rare photos surfaced of American troops arriving in Europe to fight alongside the allies in World War I. In January 2019, a German submarine from World War I was unearthed in Northern France, more than a century after it san

Over 700,000 British troops were killed during World War I and almost 1.7 million were wounded, according to British War Office data. Around 6 million British troops were mobilized in the conflict. The U.S, which entered the war on April 6, 1917, lost more than 116,000 service members in the conflict.

More than 17 million people, military and civilian, lost their lives in World War I.

Fox News' Anna Hopkins James Rogers contributed to this report.