Ryan Newman on surviving serious crash at Daytona 500: 'The angels… held a really good grip'

Ryan Newman called it a "miracle" that he survived a serious crash at the Daytona 500 with only minor injuries.

The racecar driver was injured in February when he crashed during the final lap of "The Great American Race." His vehicle went airborne after he was sent spinning into the wall, and his car was then struck by Corey LaJoie in the driver's side door. Newman subsequently spent two days in the hospital, although he reportedly didn't suffer any serious injuries.

Newman told Today that it's "still humbling to watch it and know that I'm sitting here without a headache, which is amazing."

Newman was pictured leaving the hospital with his two children just two days after his accident. Despite being knocked unconscious and suffering a "bruised brain," Newman didn't break any bones or suffer any other serious injuries, Today reported.

"Just a miracle on so many levels, and thankful for so many people for prayers, for all the things that went into me being safer in that situation," he said of the situation.

"On so many levels, I feel so lucky," he continued. "You look at the crash, you think that's spectacular in a bad way. You look at the car afterwards, you think about all the things of what happened right for me to be sitting here."

While discussing how he survived without any serious injuries, Newman said, "The angels aligned and held a really good grip with their hands"

Newman told Today that while the timing wasn't clear yet, he plans on returning to racing "as soon as I possibly can."