Ryan Newman walks out of hospital days after horrific Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman walked out of a hospital Wednesday just days after being injured in a serious crash at the Daytona 500.

A picture showed Newman leaving Halifax Medical Center holding the hands of his two children. His estranged wife Krissie Newman subsequently released video of the moment he walked out.

Roush Fenway Racing said earlier in the day that Newman was up and walking around in the hospital. The race team posted a photo of Newman in a hospital gown posing with his daughters.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.

Newman was injured Monday night when he crashed on the final lap of “The Great American Race.” He received contact from Ryan Blaney down the tri-oval and was sent spinning into the wall. His vehicle went airborne and was hit by Corey LaJoie in the driver-side door.

The car landed on the roof and briefly caught fire before paramedics and emergency personnel came to get Newman out of the wrecked vehicle.

It wasn’t clear what injuries Newman suffered in the crash. Roush Fenway has not said who will drive the No. 6 car for this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.

It is not the first time Newman had been involved in a serious crash in Daytona.

He was involved in a crash at the racetrack in 2003. His car flipped several times on the infield grass before coming to a full stop on its roof. He walked away without injuries from that wreck.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.