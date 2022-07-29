Review: The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid lives up to its high price hype

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kia Sportage Hybrid is a very good vehicle. I'll just get that out front. But is it 30% better than list price good?

That’s the markup a few dealers have tried to charge, while most transactions across the entire Sportage lineup have been closer to the 20% range.

Somehow, it’s still the brand’s best-selling model and for plenty of good reasons.

The 2023 Sportage Hybrid is all-new and shares its underpinnings with the similarly popular Hyundai Tucson Hybrid that came out last year, but wraps it in an entirely different look.

The boomerang accent lights up front make the Sportage Hybrid’s presence well known in rearview mirrors, while its curvaceous flanks are muscular and a stark contrast to the Tucson’s edgy, polygonal design.

The actual sticker price for the hybrid starts at $28,585 and runs up to $37,485 for a fully loaded SX Prestige like I tested. That’s counting the optional Shadow Matte Grey paint, which is a $595 option that adds some menace, but might be too high maintenance for many.

You’re not supposed to take it through a car wash or clean it with standard soaps and rags, for instance.

The new Sportage is over seven inches longer than the one it replaces, which gives it a tremendous amount of rear legroom for the compact SUV segment and plenty of cargo space.

The interior’s design and execution are upscale, and standard features on the SX Prestige include a 360-degree view monitor, blind spot cameras with displays in the digital instrument cluster and a highway driving assist with adaptive cruise control and lane-centering ability.

Two things that might be turn-offs for some are a lack of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a row of dual-use controls for the climate and infotainment systems below the main 12.3-inch touchscreen display. There are two knobs and a row of touchpads that you need to toggle between the two functions to use. Kia uses the same setup in the electric EV6 and it takes some getting used to.

The hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor that are rated at 227 horsepower combined, which makes it more powerful than the conventional Sportage that tops out at 187 hp.

A six-speed automatic sends power to the wheels at the rate of 43 mpg mpg combined in front-wheel-drive models and 38 mpg with all-wheel-drive, which is the only way the SX-Prestige comes.

The hybrid is also rated to tow up to 2,000 pounds with both drivetrains, but one includes a bonus.

Along with the extra traction, the all-wheel-drive version’s ground clearance is increased from 7.1 to 8.3 inches. That doesn't exactly turn it into an off-roader, but could be handy in the snow or on a pockmarked dirt trail.

It can handle a little of the latter without much fuss and the ride is as quiet and smooth on pavement as you can expect in its class. The suspension is perfectly tuned to blend comfort and handling and the powertrain packs a nice sized punch when you need to pass. The electric motor kicking things off immediately as the engine gains speed to pitch in.

The fuel economy rating, which is technically 38 city, 38 highway and 38 combined, may not be the jackpot that those numbers suggest. It came up a few mpg short for me in the real world, but was still in the high 30s most of the time.

The Sportage Hybrid should still save about $500 annually in fuel compared to the standard model, which will cover its small list price premium in two or three years, depending on the trim.

Those markups are another matter. The Sportage Hybrid does make as strong an argument for demanding a premium as any mainstream vehicle, but they're still pretty ridiculous.

If you can wait until the market cools off, this is one that'll make it worth your time.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

Base price: $28,585

As tested: $38,155

Type: 5-passenger, 4-door all-wheel-drive SUV

Engine: Turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder plus electric motor

Power: 227 hp, 258 lb-ft torque

Transmission: 6-speed automatic