Review: The 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline is ready for the woods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ford’s biggest SUV must’ve been getting jealous of the new Bronco.

The Expedition Timberline is a new trim level for the full-size truck with the most off-road capability the model has ever had.

The three-row SUV gets a new heavy-duty fully independent suspension and black 18-inch wheels with nearly 33-inch tires that increase its ground clearance from 9.8 inches to 10.6 inches.

Up front there’s a new bumper that improves its approach angle and a skid plate borrowed from the high-performance Ford F-150 Raptor pickup.

Above it, the Expedition gets a version of the Raptor’s high output 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 that’s rated at 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque and a 10-speed automatic transmission to go with it.

Its full-time four-wheel-drive system has high and low ranges and there’s also a locking rear differential for maximizing traction when needed.

Copper accents and a Timberline logo help set it apart from the rest of the lineup, along with dark green upholstery that gives it a woodsy vibe.

It also has Ford’s Trail Control low speed cruise control system, for negotiating tricky terrain, and the Bronco’s Trail Turn Assist, which is meant to be used on loose surfaces off-pavement, and locks the inside rear wheel to use it as a pivot for tighter turns. This is a tremendously handy feature in a 211-inch-long vehicle.

That’s as big as you can get it, as the Timberline is not available with the stretched Expedition Max model. The starting price is $72,245, but there’s an options package that cranks that up to $81,465. It adds a long list of premium features including, but not limited to a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system interface, 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, climate-controlled front seats and power folding third-row seats.

THE $109K FORD F-150 RAPTOR R IS THE BRAND'S MOST-POWERFUL PICKUP

As it takes over most controls, the touchscreen can be a bit of a handful, requiring deep menu dives to manage some simple tasks, but the screen can be reconfigured to some extent and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are standard.

Fully loaded, the Expedition Timberline is a formidable competitor for premium off-roaders like the Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, GMC Yukon AT4 and Jeep Wagoneer Series III, although it can’t be had with a computer-controlled air suspension like those can.

REVIEW: THE 2022 FORD BRONCO IS THE ‘ULTRA’ SUV

If you're looking to do extreme rock crawling or a high speed desert driving, one of the smaller Broncos will be a better choice of vehicle, but the Expedition Timberline can take a pretty good licking on some rough stuff. It’s excellent on relatively flat dirt and gravel roads and the upgrades don’t ruin its on-road ride at all. In fact, if the pavement isn’t perfect where you live, it may make a better daily-driver than many of the more street-smart Expedition trims.

At 17 mpg, the Timberline’s combined fuel economy is also 1 mpg less than the other four-wheel-drive Expeditions, but it’s also the most powerful by 60 hp and can tow up to 9,200 pounds like the rest of them.

It’s yet to be seen if Ford’s growing Bronco brand will ever include a full-size model again, but the Expedition Timberline would probably give the old one a run for its money, even if it costs a lot more of it.

----------

2022 Ford Expedition Timberline

Base price: $72,245

As tested: $81,465

Type: 4-door, 7-passenger four-wheel-drive SUV

Engine: Turbocharged 3.5-liter V6

Power: 440 hp/510 lb-ft torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

MPG: 15 city/19 hwy