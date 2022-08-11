The new Ford Bronco is going old school with throwback Heritage Edition models

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The reborn Ford Bronco has only been on sale for a year, but it is already going retro.

The 2023 Bronco will be offered in new Heritage Edition trims with throwback styling and colors inspired by the original 1966 model.

The standard Heritage Edition features an Oxford White roof and slotted aluminum rims designed to look like old-fashioned steelies, plus a white grille with FORD written across it instead of BRONCO.

White side stripes and classic Bronco badges round out the exterior updates, and the interior gets a matching Oxford White dashboard and plaid cloth upholstery.

The model is mechanically identical to the Bronco Big Bend equipped with the extreme off-road Sasquatch package and a 300 hp turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. Pricing starts at $45,900 for a two-door model and a four-door will also be available.

A run of 1,966 Bronco Heritage Limited Edition trucks based on the Bronco Badlands will also be offered starting at $68,490 with dog dish-styled black wheels with white lips, metal badges, leather-trimmed vinyl upholstery and a 330 hp turbocharged 2.7-liter V6.

Robin's Egg Blue paint will be available at launch, with Yellowstone Metallic and Peak Blue set to be added later in the model run.

The order books will open this winter, with current Bronco reservation owners offered first dibs.

The smaller Bronco Sport crossover SUV is getting a similar treatment with Heritage Edition trims that feature white roofs, grilles and wheels, plus blue and white interior trim.

The standard model is based on the Bronco Sport Big Bend and comes with the Bronco Sport's 181 hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and navy cloth upholstery, while the Heritage Limited Edition upgrades to the Badlands and adds 29-inch all-terrain tires, leather-trimmed upholstery and a 250 hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. As with the Bronco, only 1,966 of the latter will be built.

Prices for the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition start at $35,840 and $46,250 and both are available for order now.