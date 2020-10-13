Renault F1 boss to get tattoo after losing bet with driver Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo may be departing the Renault F1 team at the end of this season, but he’s definitely leaving his mark behind.

The Australian is cashing in a longstanding bet with team managing director Cyril Abiteboul, who agreed to get a tattoo of Ricciardo’s choosing if the driver scored a top-three finish for the team.

Well, he did that at the Eifel Grand Prix at Germany's Nurburgring track on Sunday, where he came in third behind Lewis Hamilton’s record-tying 91st win.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of brainstorming for Cyril’s tattoo,” Ricciardo said. “The first one is always a fun one.”

HERE'S WHY HONDA IS LEAVING FORMULA ONE

But while the design is up to Ricciardo, Abiteboul gets to decide where it goes. He’s already said his face is off-limits, but that hasn't stopped Twitter from suggesting exactly that.

Ricciardo is moving to the McLaren team next season after two years with Renault.

He’s not the only pro racer involved in an ink-based bet in recent years. Last season, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said he’d get a tattoo of team owner Richard Petty’s signature if 43,000 of his Twitter followers retweeted the offer.

They did, and he had the name tattooed on his upper left thigh, where it will remain as he moves to a new team being created by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin next season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP