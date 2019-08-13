NASCAR's Bubba Wallace got Richard Petty's name tattooed in a surprising spot

Don’t ever accuse NASCAR's Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. of letting his mouth write checks his butt can’t cash.

The outspoken driver has lived up to a promise to get a tattoo of Richard Petty’s signature.

Petty is Wallace’s racing team owner, and a couple of weeks ago the living legend walked up to him after an autograph session and signed his forearm with a marker as a joke.

$3.5 MILLION ISN'T ENOUGH TO BUY RICHARD PETTY'S SUPERBIRD

Wallace posted the story to Twitter and told his fans that if it got 43,000 retweets (a nod to his car number, #43,) he’d get it tattooed. Since it got more than that, he found himself strolling into a tattoo parlor on Monday to live up to his end of the bargain.

Wallace didn’t preserve the original signature on his arm, but laid face down on the table and had another one recreated on the back of his thigh, up high near where the sun doesn’t shine. He said it didn’t hurt as much as he expected, but is looking for a little payback from his fans.

Well, more of a pay it forward. He turned the tattoo job into a charity event and is asking everyone who retweeted the original post – or anyone who wants to – to make a donation to Victory Junction, a free camp for children with serious medical conditions founded by the Petty family in honor of Richard’s grandson Adam, who died in a race car accident in 2000.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP