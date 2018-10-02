Renault EZ-Ultimo is an uber-stylish, self-driving car concept

And you thought Uber Black cars were nice.

Renault has revealed its vision for a self-driving car at the Paris Motor Show.

It’s called the EZ-Ultimo, and the flamboyant, neo-retro sedan features enormous sliding doors and a lounge-like interior with nothing that even resembles a driver's seat.

The very long and low-riding electric car can automatically lift itself over bumps, and uses four-wheel steering to navigate the sort of tight European city streets it was designed to cruise around.

The automaker says it has Level 4 autonomy, which means it can operate within a pre-mapped area, so it’s not for going off the beaten path.

It’s also not intended to be owned, but rather deployed as part of a ride-hailing scheme someday.

But not likely someday soon.