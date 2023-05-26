Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Rare survivor 1970 Plymouth Superbird 'Six Barrel' up for auction and worth six figures

Possibly the most original example of the muscle car left

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge's last V8-powered car revealed Video

Dodge's last V8-powered car revealed

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be the last V8-powered car the brand introduces before it launches its first all-electric model next year.

This bird is ready for takeoff.

A rare 1970 Plymouth Superbird muscle car owned by the same family for nearly a half-century is coming up for auction and expected to pull a huge price.

The Superbird was only built for one year, but remains one of the most iconic American cars of all time.

Its aerodynamic nosecone and high rear wing were designed to help Plymouth dominate on the NASCAR circuit with the likes of Richard "The King" Petty behind the wheel.

petty superbird

Richard Petty raced with the Superbird in 1970. (The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images)

It was so good that the series changed its rules to slow it down and make its radical design obsolete.

Fewer than 2,000 of the street versions were made, and they soon faded into obscurity, with many ending up at the junkyard.

superbird front

This 1970 Superbird has 57,000 miles on the odometer. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

Interest in the model as had a resurgence in recent years, however, and the thousand or so that are left have become highly sought after collector cars, especially the ones in good shape.

Top models often go for over $500,000, and a perfectly restored Superbird with a 426 Hemi V8 engine was auctioned last year for a record $1.65 million.

superbird decal

The Superbird was based on the more conventionally styled Road Runner. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

Now, one that is not perfect but is almost perfectly original is coming up for auction.

The car has the 440 cubic-inch "Six Barrel" V8 option, four-speed automatic transmission and belonged to a Kansas City family from 1970 to 2018, until it was purchased by Denver classic car specialist Soneff’s Master Garage.

superbird interior

The car has not been restored. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

Owner Jay Soneff told Fox News Digital he got wind that the car was up for sale on the classic car circuit and bought it as quickly as he could.

"It’s 1,000% original, possibly the most original Superbird left in the world," he said.

superbird wing

The Superbird's signature wing was designed to improve its performance on speedways. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

The "Vitamin C Orange" coupe still has chalk marks inside that were added by workers as it moved down the assembly line a half-century ago. It shows 57,178 miles on the odometer, has a few scrapes and dents and the paint on its fender-top vents is faded.

"People never got used to how long that nose was," Soneff said.

suberbird engine

This car is equipped with a 440 cubic-inch "Six Barrel" V8. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

Even though his shop does restorations, Soneff kept it as he found it and drove it for several years, but has started trimming his fleet and is offering it with dozens of other cars with VanDerBrink Auctions through June 10.

Given its unique "survivor" condition, he is not exactly sure what its worth. Fully restored examples with the 440 engine that are not necessarily all-original often go for $500,000, but it will be up to the bidders to determine what the value is for this one.

superbird side

(VanDerBrink Auctions.)

That figure will be at least $110,000, however, which was the high online bid placed at the time this story was written.

Already quite the appreciation from its original price of around $5,000.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.