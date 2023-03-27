Ram may trump Ford and GM with electric midsize pickup

Ram will be the last of the big three truck brands to lunch a full size electric pickup when the 1500 REV goes on sale in late 2024, but it may beat Ford and GM to the next size.

Ram's parent company Stellantis held a meeting for its dealers in Las Vegas last week and had a big surprise for them that was not very big.

Ram CEO Mike Koval last year said that he was going to be showing them a potential midsize pickup model, which it has not offered since the Dakota was discontinued in 2011, and it ended up being more than expected.

Daytona Beach Ram dealer Randy Dye told Automotive News that Ram displayed an electric midsize truck concept that he said looked like "the future."

The truck apparently had a resemblance to the Ram 1500 Revolution concept truck that was unveiled at CES, which features a next-generation design that was not entirely translated to the production Ram 1500 REV.

"Without a doubt, it looks like a Ram. I look at some of the other midsize offerings in the market, and I'm not going to pick on the individual brands, but I don't think they always favor their mother brand," Dye said.

"The midsize ones have seemed to get away, and they don't look the same. This is very much a Ram."

David Kelleher, another dealer from Pennsylvania, called the truck "very encouraging."

Technical details and a timetable for potential production were not shared, and representatives from Ram have not spoken about it publicly. Neither Ford nor GM has officially confirmed plans for a midsize electric model, but the Rivian R1T that is on sale today is in that class. Ford and GMC currently sell the F-150 Lightning and Hummer EV full-size electric pickups, which will be followed soon by the GMC Sierra EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Stellantis reportedly had another midsize concept to show off as well. It was a potential replacement for the Dodge Durango SUV.

The current Durango went on sale just as the Dakota was discontinued and is due to be redesigned if it remains in the lineup.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis recently told Fox News Digital that it will remain on sale in 2024 as the last of the brand's vehicles available with a V8 engine as its muscle cars switch to electric.

Dye did not say if the concept was electric, but that its design was very different from the Durango's and "representative of the changing market."