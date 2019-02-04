Ram calls a foul on GMC, teases new pickup feature

The NFL season is over, but the tailgate party could just be getting started.

Ram may have teased the upcoming reveal of a clever new feature last week before the game.

After a GMC Twitter went out post promoting the Sierra’s new multi-functional MultiPro tailgate by declaring “the Rams have already lost,” Ram’s account responded, “Flag on the play. False start. Check back with us on 2/7/19,” Autoblog reported.

That would be the first media day of the truck-focused Chicago Auto Show, where Ram has a press conference scheduled.

Ram hasn’t announced what it will be revealing at the show, but recent patents and sightings suggest it has its own trick tailgate in the works.

Design drawings from a patent filed in 2013 depict a tailgate that’s split down the middle and can be opened conventionally or like barn doors, either in tandem or separately. Nothing like it has appeared on one of Ram’s production trucks yet.

However, a prototype of the 2019 Ram 1500 was spotted two years ago with an asymmetrically-split tailgate and flaps covering its lower edge. When the truck debuted at last year’s Detroit Auto Show, it didn’t offer the feature.

The MultiPro tailgate has been a cornerstone of the 2019 GMC Sierra’s advertising campaign. A secondary gate with a flap that allows it to be configured in six different ways to create different cargo-carrying solutions along with a step into the bed.

It can also be equipped with an audio system to play your team's favorite fight song on.

