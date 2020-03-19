The Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest pickup can only be purchased in these states

The Ram 1500 is already the Truck of Texas, but now it’s looking to conquer more territory.

Ram has announced plans to introduce a special Laramie Southwest Edition trim on its light-duty pickup in the coming months.

Ram already offers Texas-specific Lone Star versions of the 1500 and Heavy Duty models, but the Laramie Southwest will be available at dealers in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Memphis, Tenn., on both Quad and Crew cab trucks with any of the 1500’s four engine options, including the new V6 EcoDiesel.

Prices start at $47,075 for a V6-powered two-wheel-drive crew cab and the bundle comes with body colored bumpers and mirrors, chrome trim, 20-inch wheels and power side steps. It’s also equipped with a standard 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto high beams and windshield wipers, blind-spot warning trailer brake control and a panoramic sunroof.

All models are available with a choice of either a front three-passenger bench seat or two buckets, the latter paired with a locking Mopar center console.

Fiat Chrysler has suspended production at all of its factories through at least the end of March, but is aiming to start shipping Laramie Southwest 1500s to dealers sometime this spring.

