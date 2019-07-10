16-year-old wins prom with crystal-covered Rolls-Royce Phantom

And you thought your stretch limo with the sunroof was cool.

A 16-year-old girl stole the night when she arrived at her school prom in a Rolls-Royce Phantom covered in four million Swarovski crystals last week and became a local media sensation.

Isha Sanah Akhtar, of Blackburn, U.K., said her uncle arranged for the chauffer-driven ride.

“Ever since I’ve been small my uncle has been like a father figure to me. He wanted to do something special for my prom and give me a great send-off from school,” Akhtar told SWNS.

“I even had my own red carpet from the car to the hall.”

The Manchester-based sedan is available for rent through Poptop.com, and reportedly cost 500 pounds ($625) per quarter-hour for the VIP experience. It was customized by Vinceri UK, the same outfit that encrusted a Lamborghini Huracan in 1.3 million red crystals for Instagram model Daria Radionova.

It’s not the first time the Rolls-Royce made news, either. It was the talk of the town in Manchester in June when it cruised through town during the city’s celebrations marking the end of Eid al-Ftir.