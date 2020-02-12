Trump to attend the Daytona 500, report says

President Trump may be going to the races this weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an airspace restriction around the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, indicating Trump will be attending NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500.

A spokesperson for the neighboring Daytona International Airport confirmed to WESH 2 News that Trump is scheduled to visit.

The U.S. Secret Service, the agency responsible for the president’s security, also tweeted out that there will be a “No Drone Zone” in place during the race.

The White House has not commented on the reports, but Trump is scheduled to be staying at his home in Palm Beach this weekend.

Former NASCAR CEO Brian France endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential election, when he won Florida with 48.6 percent of the vote.

Trump hosted the 2017 and 2018 NASCAR champions, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano, at the White House and last October awarded NASCAR team owner Roger Penske the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his achievements in sport and business.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start from pole position in this year’s race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report