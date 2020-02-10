Daytona 500 pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse feeling confident ahead of the race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. knows how to make a good first impression.

The NASCAR veteran snagged the pole for the Daytona 500 on the first try for his new team JTG Daugherty Racing.

Stenhouse was the 18th car to run and had to sit through the rest of the 43-car field until he knew he secured the top spot for the Feb. 16 race, where he finished a career-best seventh in 2014.

The 32-year-old Chevrolet Camaro driver old knows the result is no guarantee of success at Daytona, where the last driver to win the 500 from the pole was Bill Elliott in 1987, but he said having the fastest car in qualifying gives him confidence heading into the weekend.

Stenhouse sat down with Fox News Autos to talk about his qualifying run and outlook for the race. Check it out in the video above.

