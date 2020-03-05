Here's what the perfect car for kids looks like, according to them

Why drive when you can fly? Or walk.

A new survey of child travelers found that their ideal car would have wings, a propeller and jets, plus legs to beat traffic with.

According to the study, conducted by car-buying website Cinch, kids also want a glass roof for stargazing, tinted windows for privacy, sleeper seats, videos, Wi-Fi and a built-in candy dispenser.

One thing a third of them definitely don’t want is any siblings in the car. A top complaint among adult drivers in the same survey was sibling bickering, so this is one area that parents and kids can agree on. In fact (well, in fantasy) Homer Simpson designed a car with separate compartments to address this very issue. It also had three horns, shag carpeting, tailfins a giant grille and led to the bankruptcy of his long-lost brother’s car company.

Of course, while there aren’t any flying or walking cars – yet – there are plenty that offer streaming media, panoramic sunroofs and reclining rear seats, if you can afford them, but you still have to bring your candy in a bag.

