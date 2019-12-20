This is the most popular cartoon car of all time

Flying cars are still dream machines.

A new survey of more than 2,000 Americans by British license plate trading firm click4reg.co.uk found that, given their pick of cartoon vehicles, 57 percent would take George Jetson's flying car for a spin.

Second on the list is The Mean Machine from “Wacky Racers,” which can also fly thanks to its rocket propulsion. The vehicle was tied at 48 percent with Scooby-Doo's very down-to-earth Mystery Machine.

The Batmobile featured in “Super Friends” came in third with 43 percent interest, ahead of the horrifying Homer, which was designed by Homer Simpson and depicted as a massive commercial failure that put his half-brother’s car company out of business.

The results continued with Inspector Gadget’s feature-filled sports car and Lightning McQueen from the film “Cars,” the latter of which is sentient and doesn’t really have space for passengers, so that’s just kind of weird.

The rock and wood Flintmobile from The Flintstones came in a disappointing eighth, considering how famous it is, but since it requires foot power and has stone tires it doesn’t exactly come off as the ultimate driving machine.

The VW Beetle version of the Transformer Bumblebee and “The Real Ghostbusters” Ecto-1 rounded out the top 10.

