1987 Buick GNX muscle car sold for record $275,000

A time capsule 1987 Buick GNX has set a new auction record for the model.

The muscle car has just 8.7 miles on the odometer was sold for $275,000 at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction.

The black coupe is one of just 547 like it that were built and was one of the quickest cars in the world when it was new, thanks to a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine that could outgun the V8-powered cars of its day.

Its 0-60 mph time, as tested by Car and Driver , was 4.6 seconds and bested only by the Porsche 911 Turbo's 4.5 second sprint.

The Vegas car is believed to be the lowest-mileage example and has spent its entire life on display and in storage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The auction price eclipses a previous record of $220,000 paid in 2017 for the 547th GNX produced.