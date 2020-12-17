Nissan built a sports car you drive lying down ... head-first

Everyone loves a low-slung sports car, but this one takes the cake.

Nissan has built a single-passenger concept car model that’s driven while lying down … head-first!

The design was originally a thesis submitted by Jaebum Choi, who is working as an intern at the company.

The 26-inch tall GT-R(X) 2050 is envisioned as a super sports car that is operated through a "brain-to-vehicle" interface integrated into a special suit that also provides crash protection for the driver and a helmet that docs with a virtual reality system, which is used for outward vision in place of a windshield.

The nearly spherical tires are capable of rotating and providing movement in any direction.

Needless to say, the GT-R(X) 2050 won’t be going into production anytime soon, and not just because it draws power for its electric motors from a "plazma energy core" that connects to the driver’s suit like a tail.

NIssan's next new sports car will be slightly less radical and more retro. The recently unveiled Z Proto previews the upcoming replacement for the 370Z and draws inspiration from the original 1970 240Z.

