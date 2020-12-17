Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nissan
Published

Nissan built a sports car you drive lying down ... head-first

Radical design is powered by 'plazma energy core'

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Nissan FrontierVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Nissan Frontier

The 2020 Nissan Frontier features the oldest design of any truck on sale today, but it has an all-new engine that makes it feel a little younger. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu takes it for a spin.

Everyone loves a low-slung sports car, but this one takes the cake.

Nissan has built a single-passenger concept car model that’s driven while lying down … head-first!

The design was originally a thesis submitted by Jaebum Choi, who is working as an intern at the company.

The 26-inch tall GT-R(X) 2050 is envisioned as a super sports car that is operated through a "brain-to-vehicle" interface integrated into a special suit that also provides crash protection for the driver and a helmet that docs with a virtual reality system, which is used for outward vision in place of a windshield.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST DRIVE: THE 2021 NISSAN ROGUE IS A CIVILIZED SUV

The nearly spherical tires are capable of rotating and providing movement in any direction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Needless to say, the GT-R(X) 2050 won’t be going into production anytime soon, and not just because it draws power for its electric motors from a "plazma energy core" that connects to the driver’s suit like a tail.

NIssan's next new sports car will be slightly less radical and more retro. The recently unveiled Z Proto previews the upcoming replacement for the 370Z and draws inspiration from the original 1970 240Z.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST DRIVES: 2020 NISSAN VERSA AND SENTRA

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos