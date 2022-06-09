NHTSA elevates Tesla Autopilot safety probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is elevating its ongoing probe into the operation of Tesla's Autopilot feature.

The agency has been studying how the partially automated feature responds to emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road after several collisions involving Tesla vehicles using Autopilot and the Traffic Aware Cruise Control systems.

The probe has now moved to an engineering analysis, which is the next stage of an investigation that could lead to a recall.

A final decision could come within a year, the Associated Press reported.

NEW TESLA CYBERTRUCK WITH 'SWITCHBLADE' WINDSHIELD WIPER REVEALED

NHTSA is looking into 14 crashes that led to one fatality and 15 injuries, plus two more incidents that Tesla reported.

Tesla updated the Autopilot software last year to enhance its ability to detect emergency lights in low light conditions but did not officially issue a recall.

HERE'S WHY THE NEW ELECTRIC DELOREAN IS SO BIG

The agency said that the analysis will "explore the degree to which Autopilot and associated Tesla systems may exacerbate human factors or behavioral safety risks undermining the effectiveness of the driver's supervision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over 830,000 Tesla vehicles built since 2014 are potentially affected by any action taken by NHTSA.