New York driver caught doing 142 mph in a 55 mph zone on 2-lane parkway

By Luke Funk - Fox 5 NY | Fox News
While there are fewer cars on the road, rates of speeding are increasing.

The New York State Police say they caught a driver driving 142 mph on the Palisades Parkway this week.

The Palisades Parkway runs 38 miles north from the George Washington Bridge through New Jersey and New York and with mostly two lanes in each direction.

The Palisades Parkway runs 38 miles north from the George Washington Bridge through New Jersey and New York and with mostly two lanes in each direction. (Google Street View)

It happened on Tuesday, April 28, at approximately 2:30 p.m. State Police from the Haverstraw barracks saw an Audi S8 traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Ramapo.

Troopers verified the speed at 142 mph on radar in a 55 mph zone.

The $130,000 S8 has an electronically restricted top speed of 155 mph.

The $130,000 S8 has an electronically restricted top speed of 155 mph. (Audi)

Police say the driver, Sergey Reznichenko, 34, of Spring Valley was ticketed for speeding and improper passing. He is due back in Ramapo Town Court on May 25.

Speeding incidents are up across the state. In New York City officials report speeding has grown as much as 200 percent in some places.

