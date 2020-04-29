Michigan police catch speeder doing 180 mph during coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michigan State Police caught a driver doing 180 mph on a highway earlier this month. A very honest driver.

The law enforcement agency on Tuesday tweeted an image of the ticket that was issued at 11:45 pm on April 19 as a warning that the recent reduction in traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic is not an invitation to speed.

MUSTANG DRIVER ARRESTED FOR 'RACING' POLICE AT 120 MPH

“Just because there is less traffic on the roads and warmer weather, there are no excuses for speeding,” the post said.

Michigan and several other states have reported an increase in high-speed driving in recent weeks on highways that are relatively empty due to stay-at-home orders.

100+ MPH SPEEDING TICKETS HAVE NEARLY DOUBLED IN CALIFORNIA UNDER STAY-AT-HOME POLICY

The ticket indicates that the black 2016 Dodge was registered in Ohio and heading southbound on I-75 between Detroit and Toledo, when a stationary radar gun clocked it going 110 mph over in a 70 mph zone, and the driver confessed to the crime.

"My fault. I was speeding with another vehicle. I'm sorry," the ticketing officer quoted the driver as saying.

Police didn’t specify the model of the car, but few Dodge vehicles are capable of reaching that speed in factory spec, making it likely to have been either a Viper or one of the "Hellcat" Challenger or Charger models, which have been involved in several high-profile, high-speed incidents in recent years.

Police did not say if another vehicle was cited in relation to the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP