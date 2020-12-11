This week's hottest new cars: Nissan SUVs, electric Mercedes vans, a solar-powered three-wheeler and more

Auto shows have been canceled this year, but they hardly matter anymore. Automakers reveal new models throughout the year these days and here are a few of the latest from this week.

2021 Nissan Armada/Kicks

Nissan has updated its largest and smallest utility vehicles with new bodies, improved interior trim, standard automatic emergency brakes and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto equipped infotainment systems. The Armada’s 5.6-liter V8 also gets a bump in power from 390 hp to 400 hp and an 8,500-pound tow rating.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz will be taking on the electric Ford E-Transit van with its new eSprinter that will be offered for the first time in the U.S. The vehicle will be available in a variety of models that include passenger and cargo vans along with a flatbed truck. Rear, front and all-wheel-drive will be offered along with several battery sizes, but their ranges and on-sale dates have not been announced.

2022 Acura MDX

Acura’s three-row crossover is all-new and features curvaceous styling highlighted by a long hood that gives the big SUV a more athletic look. A sporty Type-S model will add a 355 hp turbocharged V6, larger brakes and a 25-speaker 1,000-watt audio system.

Aptera

Rising from the ashes a decade after it shut down before starting production, California’s Aptera Motors has returned with a new take on its streamlined three-wheel electric vehicle, which now features solar panels that it says can generate up to 45 miles worth of electricity daily. The two-seater is technically an autocycle, not a car, and will be offered at a starting price of $26,000 and in a version with a claimed range of 1,000 miles per charge.

2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

Jaguar is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its iconic E-Type with a special edition of its new F-Type sports car that resurrects a Sherwood Green paint color from the 1960s. Only 60 of the 575 hp coupes and convertibles will be offered at a yet-to-be-revealed price.

