This week's hottest new cars: Nissan SUVs, electric Mercedes vans, a solar-powered three-wheeler and more

Automakers roll out models year-round

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
America's most powerful convertibles

Take a look at the most powerful convertibles ever produced by American automakers.

Auto shows have been canceled this year, but they hardly matter anymore. Automakers reveal new models throughout the year these days and here are a few of the latest from this week.

2021 Nissan Armada/Kicks

(Nissan)

Nissan has updated its largest and smallest utility vehicles with new bodies, improved interior trim, standard automatic emergency brakes and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto equipped infotainment systems. The Armada’s 5.6-liter V8 also gets a bump in power from 390 hp to 400 hp and an 8,500-pound tow rating.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz will be taking on the electric Ford E-Transit van with its new eSprinter that will be offered for the first time in the U.S. The vehicle will be available in a variety of models that include passenger and cargo vans along with a flatbed truck. Rear, front and all-wheel-drive will be offered along with several battery sizes, but their ranges and on-sale dates have not been announced.

2022 Acura MDX

(Acura)

Acura’s three-row crossover is all-new and features curvaceous styling highlighted by a long hood that gives the big SUV a more athletic look. A sporty Type-S model will add a 355 hp turbocharged V6, larger brakes and a 25-speaker 1,000-watt audio system.

Aptera

(Aptera)

Rising from the ashes a decade after it shut down before starting production, California’s Aptera Motors has returned with a new take on its streamlined three-wheel electric vehicle, which now features solar panels that it says can generate up to 45 miles worth of electricity daily. The two-seater is technically an autocycle, not a car, and will be offered at a starting price of $26,000 and in a version with a claimed range of 1,000 miles per charge.

2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

(Jaguar)

Jaguar is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its iconic E-Type with a special edition of its new F-Type sports car that resurrects a Sherwood Green paint color from the 1960s. Only 60 of the 575 hp coupes and convertibles will be offered at a yet-to-be-revealed price.

