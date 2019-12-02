2020 Jaguar F-Type gets new style, fewer models

The Jaguar F-Type is getting its first significant styling update for 2021, eight years after it first went on sale.

A set of slim, horizontal headlights, a reshaped hood and recessed grille are the most significant changes to the two-seat coupe and convertible.

The interior carries over largely intact, but is trimmed with higher quality materials and now features Jaguar’s latest infotainment system and a full digital instrument cluster.

Jaguar has also trimmed the number of powertrain choices to three, all with eight-speed automatic transmissions. The entry-level F-Type features a 296 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with rear-wheel-drive, while all-wheel-drive models come with either a 380 hp supercharged V6 or 575 hp supercharged V8.

The F-Type is set to be the last Jaguar sports car overseen in some part by longtime design chief Ian Callum, who retired from the British automaker this summer and was succeeded by his second in command, Julian Thompson.

Pricing has not been announced, but the 2020 F-Type starts at $62,625.

