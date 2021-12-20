NASCAR's L.A. Coliseum track will cost $1 million to build

NASCAR's first race of 2022 will be held on a temporary asphalt track being built on top of the football field at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the first time and the price to pull it off has been estimated at over $1 million.

NASCAR's Vice President of Marketing Services Patrick Rogers confirmed the figure Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern ahead of the start of construction this week.

The pavement will cover the entire infield of the historic stadium and provide a quarter-mile track that will host several qualifying and heat races ahead along with main event during the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum over the weekend of Feb 6-7.

While the price may sound high for a disposable track, Bristol Motor Speedway CEO Marcus Smith told the Associated Press that his venue spent $2 million to convert it to a dirt surface for the spring race held there this year.

It's also not the first time a paved track has been built at the Coliseum. The Stadium Super Trucks series laid down asphalt on part of the infield for an event in 2013.

NASCAR should be able to recoup the costs with a sell-out, however, as the Coliseum holds 78,000 fans and ticket prices run from $65 to $866.

Along with the racing, rapper Pitbull will be performing a 45-minute concert before the final. Pitbull is part-owner of the Trackhouse Racing team that will field cars for Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain in 2022.