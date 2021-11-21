NASCAR'S Knockout: Series brings back qualifying with new format for 2022

NASCAR is bringing back practice and qualifying to all of its races in 2022 after suspending both for the majority of events since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four different knockout-style qualifying formats will be used at the four track types the three NASCAR Cup Series visits.

Most oval tracks will hold single lap qualifying with the field split into two groups and the top five from each advancing to a final round that will set the pole. Two laps will be run at the short Martinsville, Bristol, Richmond and Dover tracks.

A single first round will be used at Daytona and Talladega superspeedways with the top 10 advancing to the pole round.

Road courses will feature two 15-minute sessions with half the field on the track simultaneously and the top five advancing to a 10-minute pole-qualifying session.

The Bristol Dirt race in April will use a unique format with the results of four heat races of 10, 10, 10, and nine cars setting the field for Sunday's main event.