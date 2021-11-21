Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

NASCAR'S Knockout: Series brings back qualifying with new format for 2022

Practice and qualifying has mostly been suspended since the coronavirus outbreak

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR is bringing back practice and qualifying to all of its races in 2022 after suspending both for the majority of events since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kyle Larson won the pole for the season finale at Phoenix during a two-lap qualifying session.

Kyle Larson won the pole for the season finale at Phoenix during a two-lap qualifying session. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Four different knockout-style qualifying formats will be used at the four track types the three NASCAR Cup Series visits.

Most oval tracks will hold single lap qualifying with the field split into two groups and the top five from each advancing to a final round that will set the pole. Two laps will be run at the short Martinsville, Bristol, Richmond and Dover tracks.

The top 10 drivers from the first round of qualifying on superspeedways will move on to a pole round.

The top 10 drivers from the first round of qualifying on superspeedways will move on to a pole round. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A single first round will be used at Daytona and Talladega superspeedways with the top 10 advancing to the pole round.

Road courses will feature two 15-minute sessions with half the field on the track simultaneously and the top five advancing to a 10-minute pole-qualifying session.

The Bristol Dirt race will feature four heat races that will set the field for the main event.

The Bristol Dirt race will feature four heat races that will set the field for the main event. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Bristol Dirt race in April will use a unique format with the results of four heat races of 10, 10, 10, and nine cars setting the field for Sunday's main event.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos