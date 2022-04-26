NASCAR's Denny Hamlin apologizes for tweeting video mocking Asian drivers to criticize Kyle Larson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denny Hamlin has apologized for tweeting a video featuring an offensive racial stereotype to criticize fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson Monday.

Hamlin had been complaining about Larson's driving in the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, where Larson pulled in front of Kurt Busch in the last turn and caused him to crash into the wall and also wreck his 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace. Along with driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin co-owns the 23XI Racing team with NBA Legend Michael Jordan.

Hamlin on Monday posted a clip from the TV show "Family Guy" making fun of a female Asian driver that had Larson's name superimposed over the character. Larson was born in the United States, but is of Japanese descent and the two drivers are known to be close friends, with Hamlin even letting Larson use his private jet on occasion.

Hamlin deleted the tweet later in the day and posted an apology in its place that said, "I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments. It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize."

Larson's team, Hendrick Motorsports, and NASCAR have not yet responded to requests from Fox News Autos for comment on the situation, but NASCAR regulations explicitly prohibit drivers from making disparaging remarks about the race of others and a fine or other sanctions against Hamlin are possible.

Larson himself was suspended from the series in 2020 for using a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual racing event and needed to go through a sensitivity training course before he returned to the series in 2021 and won his first championship.