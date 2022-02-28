NASCAR: Kyle Larson 'had no clue' he was running teammate Chase Elliott into the wall at Fontana

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyle Larson won NASCAR's Auto Club 400 in Fontana,Calif., on Sunday, but not without causing some issues for his Hendrick Motorsports team.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion was trying to pass Joey Logano for the lead with just under 20 laps to go when he pulled out in front of a hard-charging Chase Elliott, pinching his teammate into the wall and taking him out of contention for the win.

"I had a run, so I went to peel off, and as soon as I peeled off, my spotter is yelling, "Outside! Outside! Outside!" And I had no clue he was even coming," Larson said after the race.

"It happened, and I hate that it did. I know they’re upset. But we’ll talk, and hopefully we’ll get on the same page. I would never run into my teammate or block him that aggressively and that late on purpose."

Elliott later appeared to swerve at Larson's car while being passed and also spun out to cause a caution eight laps from the finish while Larson was leading, but said he didn't do it on purpose. He went on to finish in 26th place.

Larson said the two will talk about it and hopefully work things out. The two are currently under contracts that will have them racing together through at least 2023.

"I’m not too worried about it. I think if anything it’s probably a small bump in the road. I think if things happen more so in the future, then yes, it gets out of hand. But Hendrick Motorsports I don’t think will ever let it get to that point, and like I said, we have enough respect for each other that I don’t think it will get out of hand at all."