NASCAR's Bubba Wallace announces his engagement

Bubba Wallace has been busy during NASCAR's Olympic break.

The Cup Series driver on Friday announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter.

"Why I waited so long..we will never know. The wait is over!! Here’s to forever! Forever ever!" Bubba wrote in a post that included a photo of the moment he proposed in front of a waterfall.

Wallace has been dating Carter, a financial analyst, for about five years and the two are often seen together tracks on race weekends. He became a national figure last year as he took a leadership role in NASCAR's response to the Black Lives Matter movement and landed a high-profile ride with the new 23X1 Racing team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.

Wallace didn't say if they'd set a date for the wedding, but he's going to be tied up for the next couple of months. The NASCAR season restarts on August 8 and he has just four races left to pick up a win to qualify as a championship contender during the playoffs, which run through November 7.

Wallace is currently 20th in the points standings with one top five finish this season while Hamlin is the points leader with no wins and 11 top five finishes driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.