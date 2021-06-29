Bubba Wallace's Dr. Pepper car will have his giant face on it at NASCAR's Road America race

You won't have any trouble picking Bubba Wallace's car out of the pack during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America in Wisconsin this Sunday, July 4.

The 23XI Racing driver will be behind the wheel of a Dr. Pepper-sponsored Toyota Camry with a giant photo of him drinking a can of the soda among a field of pixelated hearts.

The unusual livery was chosen by fans in an online vote.

Above the rear bumper is the message "Eat My Bubbles" for anyone he passes, and if history is anything to go by, he may leave a few people in his carbonated wake.

Wallace is coming off a Cup Series season-best fifth place finish at Pocono Raceway and placed fifth and ninth in his two previous outings at Road America in the Xfinity series, which has been racing on the road course since 2010.

The Cup Series hasn't been to the track since 1956, so there's really no history to go by, but the favorites to win are Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr., according to BetMGM.

Wallace won't be the first driver to race in a car with his face on the hood. Corey LaJoie's car featured an even more bizarre design at the 2019 Daytona 500.

It was part of an Old Spice sponsorship that unfortunately ended with his mug looking a little shot after the car was damaged from contact.