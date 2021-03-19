NASCAR looking for sixth 2021 winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Can NASCAR go six for six?

The Cup Series has had five different winners in the first five races of the 2021 season as it heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 21, and there's a good chance there will be yet another there.

Kevin Harvick is currently the odds-on favorite to win at 11-2, but just barely.

The three-time Atlanta winner is followed closely by 2021 winners Martin Truex and Kyle Larson, both at 13-2 odds, according to NASCAR.com.

Harvick won last year's Atlanta race and his first-ever Cup Series victory came at the track during his rookie season in 2001, three weeks after he was called up to replace the late Dale Earnhardt at Richard Childress Racing.

WHO HAS WON THE MOST CUP SERIES RACES AT ATLANTA?

"It was obviously a moment I don’t think any of us expected, but there are a number of things that obviously changed in the weeks before that," Harvick told the AP.

"It took me a long time to really get comfortable, to really even think about things that happened that day. There were so many things that happened backwards in my career."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Viewers can tune in Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX to catch the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Those with a participating TV provider can also watch the race online and on smart devices using the FOX Sports app.