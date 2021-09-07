NASCAR may race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next year, report says

NASCAR could be headed to an Olympic stage.

Sources tell The Atlantic that the series is in talks to host its season-opening Clash exhibition race on a temporary track at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022. Rumors of the proposed event have been floating around the NASCAR world in recent weeks.

The event would likely take place during the week before the Super Bowl is held at L.A.'s SoFi stadium on Feb. 13 and two weeks before the Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 20.

The stadium is the home field of the USC Trojan's football team and has been the site of countless sporting events since it opened in 1923, including two Olympic Games, two Super Bowls and motorsports ranging from Monster Jam to the Stadium Super Trucks series, which built a temporary track in the facility in 2013.

NASCAR has not responded to a request for comment on the report from Fox News Autos.

The oval track would be about a quarter-mile in length and could accommodate the smaller than usual car count that makes up the Clash field, which is comprised of former Cup Series champions, past winners of the event and other top-performing drivers from the previous season. This year's race, the first held on the Daytona Road Course, had just 21 drivers.

If the plan comes to fruition, the facility could take on the appearance of a super-size version of Winston-Salem, N.C.'s Bowman Gray Stadium, which has a quarter-mile track around a football field where the Winston-Salem State University Rams play.