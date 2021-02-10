Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins wild Busch Clash

Last-lap wreck opened the door to victory

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

Kyle Busch won the Busch Clash on Tuesday night in a wild finish to take the season-opening event for the second time in his career.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

The 2012 winner was sitting in third place on the last lap behind leader Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott when Elliott spun Blaney on the exit to the final chicane and opened the door for Busch to blast by them on the home stretch.

"I just knew to keep my head down and keep focus ahead and just seeing if I could hit my marks to have a shot like that if something like that were to materialize," Busch said.

Elliott finished second and Blaney third, with no animosity shown between the close friends as a result of the incident.

"If I'm sorry for trying to win a race, then I'm in the wrong business," Elliott said. "Obviously, I don’t mean to wreck anybody. I feel like you’ve got to go for it at an event like this."

Blaney chalked it up to hard racing in the first event since November's season finale.

"Of course he didn't mean to wreck me, but I ended up wrecked," Blaney said. "I told him, 'If you are going to make a move like that, you better make sure you win the race and don't let the third-place guy win.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The non-points race was held for the first time on the Daytona International Speedway’s infield road course, which was dirty and slippery in spots leading to several spins, including one that took Martin Truex Jr. out of the race while he was leading with seven laps to go.

Daytona Speedweek now moves to qualifying for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday night followed by Thursday’s Duels to set the field for Sunday’s race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos