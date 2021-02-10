NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins wild Busch Clash

Kyle Busch won the Busch Clash on Tuesday night in a wild finish to take the season-opening event for the second time in his career.

The 2012 winner was sitting in third place on the last lap behind leader Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott when Elliott spun Blaney on the exit to the final chicane and opened the door for Busch to blast by them on the home stretch.

"I just knew to keep my head down and keep focus ahead and just seeing if I could hit my marks to have a shot like that if something like that were to materialize," Busch said.

Elliott finished second and Blaney third, with no animosity shown between the close friends as a result of the incident.

"If I'm sorry for trying to win a race, then I'm in the wrong business," Elliott said. "Obviously, I don’t mean to wreck anybody. I feel like you’ve got to go for it at an event like this."

Blaney chalked it up to hard racing in the first event since November's season finale.

"Of course he didn't mean to wreck me, but I ended up wrecked," Blaney said. "I told him, 'If you are going to make a move like that, you better make sure you win the race and don't let the third-place guy win.'"

The non-points race was held for the first time on the Daytona International Speedway’s infield road course, which was dirty and slippery in spots leading to several spins, including one that took Martin Truex Jr. out of the race while he was leading with seven laps to go.

Daytona Speedweek now moves to qualifying for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday night followed by Thursday’s Duels to set the field for Sunday’s race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report