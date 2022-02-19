NASCAR: FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch waves the green flag to start the Daytona 500

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

And they're off! The 2022 Daytona 500 is underway, courtesy of a wave of the green flag by FOX Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Murdoch was named honorary starter of the 64th edition of The Great American Race, which is one of the most significant in NASCAR history as it marks the official debut of the Next Gen Cup Series car.

The all-new car features a raft of modern upgrades including an independent suspension, rack and pinon steering, a five-speed sequential manual gear box, 18-inch wheels with wider tires and composite bodywork all aimed at improving the competitiveness of the world's top stock car racing series.

Murdoch was joined during the pre-race ceremonies by Fox Sports' Charles Woodson, who served as Grand Marshal and gave the start your engines command. The Super Bowl champion and 9-time Pro Bowl player was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2021.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started in pole position and, along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, was a pre-race favorite to take the checkered flag, according to FOX Bet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You can watch the rest Daytona 500 live on FOX or the Fox Sports app. Fans can also check out Fox Nation's 4-part special series "Road to Daytona ," and follow Landon Cassills' quest to win the race in the Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

MORE NASCAR NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS