NASCAR: Who will win the 2022 Daytona 500?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The field is set for the 2022 Daytona 500.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will start in the pole position alongside his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman, on the front row, and leads the pack with +900 odds to win, according to FOX Bet.

RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher will follow in the second row, having earned their spots by sweeping the Daytona Duels qualifying races, but one of the favorites is starting way back in the pack.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin spun his car entering pit road during his Duel race and ended up finishing 15th, which puts him in 30th for the start of the Daytona 500, but FOX Bet gives the three-time winner of The Great American Race +900 odds even with Larson to make it a fourth this year.

He's followed by Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney at +1000, with Team Penske's Joey Logano, who crashed while leading his Duel race on the last lap, at +1200.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP