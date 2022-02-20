Expand / Collapse search
See it: NASCAR driver 'blessed' to survive fiery airborne crash at Daytona

Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace witnessed the crash up close

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR driver Myatt Snider's car was ripped to shreds in a horrific last-lap crash in Saturday night's Xfinity Series race at Daytona, but he managed to walk away nearly unscathed.

Myatt Snider survived a last-lap wreck with minor injuries when he was flipped into the catch fence at the Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 at Daytona.

Myatt Snider survived a last-lap wreck with minor injuries when he was flipped into the catch fence at the Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 at Daytona. (FOX Sports/NASCAR)

Snider was running in seventh place when he was hit behind and turned around in the middle of the pack, then struck in the front of his car and flipped end over end into the catch fence.

Contact with a fence post slammed the car back onto the track as tore off its tail and nose and caused it to burst into flames.

Both ends of Snider's Chevrolet were torn off the car.

Both ends of Snider's Chevrolet were torn off the car. (FOX Sports/NASCAR)

The entire engine was thrown clear of the car and its rear axle could be seen hanging free from the chassis as it spun to a stop on the infield grass.

Snider suffered only a minor foot injury and afterward said he was "extremely blessed to be as OK as I am."

23XI team owner Michael Jordan and his driver Bubba Wallace were near the scene of the crash and Wallace posted images to Twitter showing parts of the car caught in the fence. 

The crash froze the field before the final lap was finished, handing leader Austin Hill the win in his first race for Richard Childress Racing.

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 begins Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox with NASCAR RaceDay followed by the start of the race at 2:30 p.m. ET. Viewers fans can also check out Fox Nation's 4-part special series "Road to Daytona," to follow Landon Cassills' quest to win the race in the Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos