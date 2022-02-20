See it: NASCAR driver 'blessed' to survive fiery airborne crash at Daytona

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR driver Myatt Snider's car was ripped to shreds in a horrific last-lap crash in Saturday night's Xfinity Series race at Daytona, but he managed to walk away nearly unscathed.

Snider was running in seventh place when he was hit behind and turned around in the middle of the pack, then struck in the front of his car and flipped end over end into the catch fence.

Contact with a fence post slammed the car back onto the track as tore off its tail and nose and caused it to burst into flames.

The entire engine was thrown clear of the car and its rear axle could be seen hanging free from the chassis as it spun to a stop on the infield grass.

Snider suffered only a minor foot injury and afterward said he was "extremely blessed to be as OK as I am."

23XI team owner Michael Jordan and his driver Bubba Wallace were near the scene of the crash and Wallace posted images to Twitter showing parts of the car caught in the fence.

The crash froze the field before the final lap was finished, handing leader Austin Hill the win in his first race for Richard Childress Racing.

