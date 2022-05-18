NASCAR driver Kurt Busch's wife Ashley files for divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kurt Busch's wife Ashley filed for divorce from the NASCAR star earlier this month in Florida.

The news comes just days after Busch scored his first win at Kansas Speedway Sunday with the 23XI Racing team he joined this season.

Ashley Busch stated in court documents that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and that her husband had "committed a tortious act" but did not offer further details, according to TMZ Sports.

However, she added that she had been cut of from their joint bank accounts and credit cards and that her husband told her she had to move out of their home by June.

"I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter, and I hope our privacy will be respected," Busch said in a statement released Monday night.

The two were married on St. Bart's in 2017, when Ashley, formerly Ashley Van Metre, was a professional polo player and brand ambassador for the U.S. Polo Association.