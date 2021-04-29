NASCAR community celebrates Dale Earnhardt on what would have been his 70th birthday

The late Dale Earnhardt Sr. would've turned 70 today and the NASCAR community is celebrating one of its all-time greats on social media.

Earnhardt died at 49 from injuries incurred during a last-lap accident in the 2001 Daytona 500.

His death led to safety advancements in cars and equipment that have helped prevent any losses of life from occuring in the NASCAR Cup Series in the years since.

Known to fans and foes alike as The Intimidator, the Kannapolis, N.C., native raced through 27 years in the top series, racking up 76 wins and a record-tying seven season championships, which all took place before the knockout playoff-type format was put in place.

His son, Dale Jr., marked the occasion by retweeting a previous tribute where he called his father "the biggest badass whoever drove a racecar."

Earnhardt Sr.'s former team, Richard Childress Racing, and Austin Dillon, whose car wears the #3 that once belonged to Earnhardt, also saluted him along with many others from the sport.