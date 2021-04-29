Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR community celebrates Dale Earnhardt on what would have been his 70th birthday

The Intimidator died in 2001

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

The late Dale Earnhardt Sr. would've turned 70 today and the NASCAR community is celebrating one of its all-time greats on social media.

Dale Earnhardt Sr sits in his #2 Wrangler Pontiac Grand Prix while it is repaired after an accident during the 1981 Firecracker 400 in 1981.

Dale Earnhardt Sr sits in his #2 Wrangler Pontiac Grand Prix while it is repaired after an accident during the 1981 Firecracker 400 in 1981. (Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Earnhardt died at 49 from injuries incurred during a last-lap accident in the 2001 Daytona 500.

His death led to safety advancements in cars and equipment that have helped prevent any losses of life from occuring in the NASCAR Cup Series in the years since.

Known to fans and foes alike as The Intimidator, the Kannapolis, N.C., native raced through 27 years in the top series, racking up 76 wins and a record-tying seven season championships, which all took place before the knockout playoff-type format was put in place.

His son, Dale Jr., marked the occasion by retweeting a previous tribute where he called his father "the biggest badass whoever drove a racecar."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earnhardt Sr.'s former team, Richard Childress Racing, and Austin Dillon, whose car wears the #3 that once belonged to Earnhardt, also saluted him along with many others from the sport.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos