Austin Dillon tests positive for coronavirus, will miss NASCAR Cup Series in Daytona

Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he will not compete in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona.

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) confirmed the news early Saturday morning on Twitter.

"This morning Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with NASCAR's safety protocol, Dillon is self-quarantining away from RCR's facilities and will not be competing in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course," the tweet reads.

Kaz Grala has been tapped to drive the No. 3 Chevrolet for the race this weekend.

RCR's statement went on to say that it takes the safety of its employees, competitors, fans, vendors and partners "seriously."

It concludes: "These guidelines were developed in close consultation with a panel of medical experts with broad experience in infectious diseases, many of whom have been on the front line in treating COVID-19 patients across the country. We will continue to adhere to these in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, and our business partners."

Dillon, a NASCAR and Daytona 500 champion, took to Instagram just two days ago to express his excitement for this weekend's race.

"Excited for the challenge this weekend! 🇺🇸⛽️," he captioned an Instagram video.

Last month, Dillon raced to his third career win at the NASCAR race in Texas. In a post-race Zoom call after the win, the driver recalled experiencing dehydration.

“I got a couple IVs in me, feeling great. I felt great once I kind of got in air conditioner. I was wanting to come back out because it stinks to win the race and you’re falling out,” Dillon said when finally on his postrace Zoom call. “But I gave it all. I left it all out there. At least I can say that, and left it all on the track.”