NASCAR: Alex Bowman's 'Hack' shirts are a huge hit and raising money for charity

Joke t-shirt now raising money for animal shelters

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The ‘Hack’ is giving back.

(Alex Bowman Racing)

NASCAR star Alex Bowman started selling a T-shirt to celebrate his victory on Sunday at Martinsville with the word "Hack" on it as a joke after Denny Hamlin called him that as an insult for crashing into him near the end of the race.

Bowman now says they've been selling so well that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to animal shelters in the Charlotte, N.C., area.

Bowman made contact with Denny Hamlin's #11 car, causing it to spin into the wall.

Bowman made contact with Denny Hamlin's #11 car, causing it to spin into the wall. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A rep for the Hendrick Motorsports driver told Fox News Autos that Bowman sold over 1,800 of the $24.99 shirts the first two says they were on sale and that the orders are still coming in hot.

Bowman be working to find recipients for the donations with the Best Friends Animal Society, which he already has a relationship through his sponsor Ally.

The "Hack" shirt is outselling the "Nobody likes us anyway" shirt he Bowman released in April after his win at Richmond Raceway, which based on a response he gave over the radio to his crew chief, who had razzed him for doing a "pretty weak burnout."

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos