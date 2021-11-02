NASCAR: Alex Bowman's 'Hack' shirts are a huge hit and raising money for charity

The ‘Hack’ is giving back.

NASCAR star Alex Bowman started selling a T-shirt to celebrate his victory on Sunday at Martinsville with the word "Hack" on it as a joke after Denny Hamlin called him that as an insult for crashing into him near the end of the race.

Bowman now says they've been selling so well that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to animal shelters in the Charlotte, N.C., area.

A rep for the Hendrick Motorsports driver told Fox News Autos that Bowman sold over 1,800 of the $24.99 shirts the first two says they were on sale and that the orders are still coming in hot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowman be working to find recipients for the donations with the Best Friends Animal Society, which he already has a relationship through his sponsor Ally.

The "Hack" shirt is outselling the "Nobody likes us anyway" shirt he Bowman released in April after his win at Richmond Raceway, which based on a response he gave over the radio to his crew chief, who had razzed him for doing a "pretty weak burnout."