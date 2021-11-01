NASCAR's Alex Bowman is already selling 'Hack' T-Shirts after Denny Hamlin slam

It looks like Alex "The Showman" Bowman finally has a new nickname.

The NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville winner started selling a "Hack" T-Shirt on Sunday night shortly after Denny Hamlin called him that on live TV.

Race-winner Bowman unintentionally spun Hamlin out of contention as they were fighting for the lead late in the race, which resulted in Hamlin ramming his car into Bowman's and making an obscene gesture at him to let him know how he felt about it after the checkered flag flew.

Hamlin later said, "He's just a hack, he's just an absolute hack. He gets his a-s kicked by his teammates every week. He's just terrible. He's just f--king terrible."

"I understand why he's mad, I'd be mad too," Bowman said during his post-race press conference.

"I didn't do it on purpose. If I did, I would tell you."

Bowman's website is now taking pre-orders for the $24.99 shirt, which says "Hack" and has his signature and the Alex Bowman Racing logo on it.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has been called "The Showman" since his days in the ARCA Racing series but never embraced it himself.

"I think at this point I’ve just got to own it, right? I don’t see it changing anytime soon," Bowman said after his win at Richmond in April.

"I’m not in charge of the T-shirt department. If they put that on a T-shirt, you won’t see me wearing it, I can tell you that much."

Don't expect to see Hamlin wearing the "Hack" shirt anytime soon. Asked about the incident, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said "you find ways to settle it."