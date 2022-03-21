Legendary 'MotorWeek' TV mechanic Pat Goss dead at 80

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"MotorWeek" mechanic Patt Goss died on Saturday, March 19, at age 80, the TV. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Master technician Goss had hosted the "Goss' Garage" segment on the Maryland Public Television-produced program since its inception in 1981 and was known for his easy-to-understand car maintenance tips.

"We are deeply saddened to report the unexpected passing of our longtime friend and colleague Pat Goss, who appeared on MotorWeek through forty-one seasons, beginning with our very first episode," the show said in a statement on his death.

"Goss' Garage has been a pillar of our program and a must-see segment for millions of viewers who tuned in for the no-nonsense maintenance advice and incomparable car knowledge that Pat dispensed with effortless familiarity and understated wit. Thank you for everything, Pat."

Goss also appeared on several radio stations over the years and operated two physical Goss' Garages near his home in Lanham-Seabrook, Maryland, one of which was in the process of being relocated to Annapolis.

"Pat was an inspiration to us all, not only for his dedication to family, friends, business associates and the car and boating communities he loved so much, but also for his commitment to being a consumer advocate and educator," Goss' wife, Heather, wrote in tribute.

"We will all miss Pat's mischievous smile, selfless generosity and gentle spirit, and ask everyone he touched to keep him and all of us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

