Rare Jeep CJ listed on Ebay for $1 million

A million dollars for a Jeep CJ?

That was the asking price for a very rare 1973 CJ-5 Super Jeep listed for sale on Ebay.

The Super Jeep was a limited edition special AMC threw together when it was running low on aluminum wheels for the CJ-5 Renegade and needed something special for showrooms.

Along with a set of white-painted steelies wrapped in whitewall tires, the Super features a chrome front bumper, black wheel arch extensions, roll bar, two-tone interior and a signature stars and stripes decal package that made it look like something from a Marvel comic of the era. Available in a variety of colors and with either a straight-six or V8 engine, only about 300 are believed to have been built, but no one knows for sure. Record keeping for this sort of thing wasn’t so important at the time.

It’s not known how many survive today, but they are so unusual that one was on display as a special exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum last year. That truck and the one being offered on Ebay were once part of the same collection, and have both been fully restored. The latter is a six-cylinder that remains mechanically original with 61,000 miles on the odometer and has a new old stock vinyl roof and reupholstered seats. But is it really worth $1 million?

Well, its current owner, Alec Gold, is from a family that owned a Jeep dealership in Brooklyn for six decades, and he apparently knows a few things about marketing them. He tells Fox News Autos that after word of the Super started spreading through the collector car world and the Jeep was featured on BarnFinds.com, he lowered the asking price a little bit … to $45,500, which is what he planned to sell it for all along.

That’s definitely more in line with what similar ones have traded hands for recently and just above the Hagerty Price Guide estimate for the model, which is still super cool regardless of what it’s worth today.

If you do happen to have $1 million burning a hole in your pocket and are looking for something odd to spend it on, don't worry, because there's a 1964 VW Beetle with 23 miles on the odometer for sale in Oregon that should fit the very big bill.

