Volkswagen Beetle not driven since 1964 on sale for $1,000,000

If you’d like to know the going rate for traveling back in time, it’s $1,000,000.

That’s how much the owners of a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle that has been stored since new, has 23 miles on the odometer and was never washed, are asking for it.

The little black bug was purchased by a Portland, Ore., collector named Rudy Zvarich as a backup in case his beloved 1957 ever broke down. Apparently, he wasn’t a fan of the changes VW made for the 1965 model year. With red leatherette upholstery and whitewall tires the only options, the price paid was $1,756.90.

Zvarich drove it home from the dealer without insurance, put it away and never drove it again before he died and left it to his nephew Mike and his wife Pam in 2014. I’d be hard to find better stewards for the car, as the couple owns a classic German car repair shop called Burback Motors.

According to Pam, the original windshield wipers and hubcaps weren’t even installed and are still in boxes, because Rudy never needed the car. The 1957 car still runs today.

So does the ’64, they've made sure of that, but haven’t taken it for a ride.

The only thing wrong with it is a single scratch that happened when Mike and some relatives were playing near the car when they were kids. Suffice it to say, Rudy never let them get close enough to do any more damage again.

As far as the price is concerned, Pam said when they brought it to the Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance a couple of years ago, someone offered them $150,000, which would equal the highest price ever known to have been paid for a Beetle, but they didn’t take it. A curator at the VW museum in Wolfsburg later told them they made the right call and not to settle, given the car’s unique history.

“Whoever puts a common car in the corner like this and saves it,” Pam mused. “Maybe a Ferrari, but not a Beetle.”

But as much as the Burbacks would like to keep it around, Pam says they have grandkids on the way and it’s time for it to go to someone else who can appreciate it.

Whether or not there’s anyone ready to appreciate it to the tune of seven figures is yet to be seen.