Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Stars of "Ford v. Ferrari" to wave the green flag. (Getty Images)

Racing
Published

Matt Damon, Christian Bale named honorary Indy 500 starters

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
18-year-old Colton Herta becomes youngest-ever Indycar winnerVideo

18-year-old Colton Herta becomes youngest-ever Indycar winner

Second-generation Indycar driver Colton Herta talks to Fox News Autos about becoming the youngest-ever winner in series history, and how his dad Bryan Herta helped him along the way.

Matt Damon and Christian Bale will wave the green flag at this year’s Indy 500.

(Getty Images)

The actors were named honorary starters thanks to their roles in the upcoming film “Ford v. Ferrari,” which chronicles the story of Ford’s quest to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s.

Miles was Shelby's top test driver during the development of the Ford GtT40 that would win the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Miles was Shelby's top test driver during the development of the Ford GtT40 that would win the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. (Getty Images)

Damon plays auto racing legend Carrol Shelby in the movie, while Bale takes on the role of Shelby’s test and racing driver Ken Miles.

(Getty Images)

Miles helped develop the Ford GT40 into a winner, but was denied victory in the 1966 race, despite leading near the end, when the team ordered him to slow down so the top three Fords could cross the finish line together. Race officials declared the car driven by Bruce McLaren to be the winner because it started the race farther back on the grid and had traveled a longer distance.

Qualifying for the Indy 500 takes place this weekend, with the race scheduled for May 26.

“Ford v. Ferrari” is helmed by “Logan” director James Mangold and hits theaters on Nov. 15.

INDIANAPOLIS STREET NAMED AFTER MARIO ANDRETTI TO CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS INDY 500 WIN

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu